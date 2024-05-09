Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

The Indian Air Force (IAF) held an event to showcase the career prospects inside its ranks and to provide guidance to aspiring aviators. The placement cell of Punjabi University hosted the career guidance and exhibition event, which brought together aviation enthusiasts, students, and inquisitive minds eager to learn more about the field of military aviation.

During the event, the Disha Cell, a specialised unit in the IAF, took centre stage. The cell answered the queries of attendees and provided them accurate information and career counselling.

Participants got a chance to have an open discussions with pilots, navigators and members of the ground crew. A large display area included everything from aircraft models to flight simulators that highlighted different facets of the IAF life. A high-tech bus was parked at the University College of Engineering, Punjabi University, which showed the tools and technology used by IAF personnel.

Wing Commander Gaurave Lohani addressed students from various departments and Punjabi University Model School outlining the different pathways to join the IAF. “Whether you’re a science graduate, an engineer or a commerce student, there’s a place for you in the IAF,” he said. Attendees learned about the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), the National Defence Academy (NDA) and direct entry options for graduates. His account of risky missions and the unwavering spirit of IAF soldiers held the attention of the audience.

