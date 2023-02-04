Students from Patiala School for Deaf try hand at cooking millets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

The Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Hotel management at Punjabi University, today organised a workshop on ‘Cooking of millets’ as part of celebrations of the International Year of Millets-2023. The department invited specially abled children from the Patiala School for Deaf to participate in the event and learn about cooking millets. A similar programme was organised by the Department of Agriculture too.

The students were exposed to different varieties of millets such as foxtail, barnyard, kutki, sorghum, kangni, pearl millet, kodra and their health benefits.

The students were trained by Chef Parminder Singh Dhillon, HOD, and Anupam Deep from Patiala Nature Care Centre. They were taught how to make different varieties of kebabs, salads, soups and desserts using millets. Students were also introduced to cooking millets.

Officials said the workshop was held to promote and create awareness about millets in the region. The HOD said their department will strive to urge the society to incorporate millets in their daily diet by organising a series of workshops on millets.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Patiala, Harinder Singh, said the Department of Agriculture is also organising such programmes at village and district levels. A programme on millets was also organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra here.