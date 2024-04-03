Students get basic life support training

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

‘ProBono Club’ of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) organised a basic life support resource training event in collaboration with the Patiala Foundation and Manipal Hospital on the university campus here today.

The training was conducted by a team of doctors from Manipal Hospital. The event was part of the flagship project “SADAK”, which deals with road safety. The first responder training programme under “Human Ambulance” is an attempt made by the Patiala Foundation to enable the community members to become first responders and save lives by learning the technique. The volunteers and students were given the basic life support resource training by Dr Sumeet, Dr Jagdeep and Dhiraj. The training was also imparted to the interns of the Patiala Foundation who are from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, CEO, Patiala Foundation, said knowing about basic life support was a necessity for everyone and the right technique could save the valuable life of an individual.

