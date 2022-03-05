Students hold protest, seek representation for Punjab in BBMB

Patiala, March 4
Students under the banner of Sanjha Vidyarthi Morcha today held a protest to express their displeasure over the exclusion of Punjab from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
They said the Central Government was trampling on the rights of Punjab. The students pointed out that throughout the world, decisions over management of natural resources, including water, remained with the state governments where the natural resource was available, but Punjab is being devoid of this right. —
