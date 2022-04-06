Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

Students of Punjabi University on Tuesday organised a protest on the campus alleging that the Centre had discriminated against Punjab with its decision of increasing the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state, removing Punjab’s permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and implementing Central Service Rules in Chandigarh.

Students associated with Punjab Radical Students Union, Students Federation of India and All India Students’ Federation participated in the protest.

They said the Union Government was infringing on Punjab’s rights by taking such decisions. “They first increased the jurisdiction of BSF in the state, removed Punjab’s permanent membership in Bhakra Beas Management Board and have now implemented central service rules for Chandigarh. This is despite the fact that Chandigarh was formed by demolishing 50 villages of Punjab. Also, the Punjab service rules implemented in Chandigarh showed that it remained a part of the state.”

They demanded that Chandigarh should be transferred to Punjab while other decisions of increasing jurisdiction of the BSF and removing its permanent membership from the BBMB should be revoked.