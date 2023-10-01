Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, paid homage to The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at a special assembly today. On the occasion, school principal Vivek Tiwari, teachers and students garlanded portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

Mesmerising group song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram …” and “Sabarmati ke sant” were presented under the guidance of Rajneet and her team.

Students raised slogans of “Jai jawan jai kisan”. Later, the school principal said, “We can pay tributes to both leaders by observing discipline, non-violence, maintaining patience and simplicity and sacrificing for humanity and truthfulness in our daily life.” –

