Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala, July 30
The primary wing of Police DAV Public School, Patiala organised a tree plantation drive on the school campus. Students of Class V planted saplings of fruit trees on the campus and promised to look after these.
School principal Mohit Chug supported the students in their noble gesture. Gayatri Mantra was enchanted by the students while planting saplings. Chug lauded the efforts of the students and their parents. He said the trees would grow with the children who could reap the benefits of their hard work. He exhorted them by saying that such deeds would act as a source of motivation for others to follow.
