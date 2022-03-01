Students present skit to protect environment

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated 36th National Science Day in the morning assembly. Late Nobel Prize winner CV Raman was remembered on this occasion. Jatin Kumar, a student, highlighted CV Raman’s achievements and contributions to the field of science. School students - Jasleen Kaur and Lovepreet Kaur - presented poems on science. Students also presented a skit with a message to protect and conserve environment. School principal Balwinder Kaur guided the students to excel in the field of science. She congratulated the science faculty for their endeavours who recognised students’ talent. Amarjeet Singh, District Education Officer (Primary), interacted with school staff and apprised them of the New School Education Policy pertaining to primary education. He was presented a token of remembrance by the staff. — TNS

College students visit science fest

Patiala: Students of Mohindra College, Patiala, went on a one-day academic tour to science festival at Punjabi University, Patiala. The academic tour was organised under the guidance of Principal Simrat Kaur. Prof Sunit Gupta, Prof Harpreet Singh and Prof Shalu led the students of Bachelor of Science, Part III and II, to SS Bir Botanical Gardens, Museum and Herbarium at the university. Volunteers from various departments provided information to visitors. On behalf of the Department of Botany, Prof Manish Kapoor, Prof Davinderpal Singh and Prof Jasveer Inder Singh Khattar briefed the students about the ongoing research work in the department. According to Principal Simrat Kaur, it was a great initiative of the university which increased the interest and knowledge of students immensely, for which the institution deserves congratulations. Head of the Department Prof Ambika Beri said the initiative raised the consciousness of students. —