Students protest human rights’ violations in Gaza

Patiala, May 16
Students held a protest at Punjabi University against the ongoing attack by Israel on Palestine’s Gaza strip. The protesting students said in an absolute violation of human rights, nearly 35,000 Palestinians were killed in the besieged Gaza.
Doctors are being killed, hospitals destroyed. Israeli forces have destroyed all educational infrastructure in Gaza, including universities, schools and libraries, said a protesting student.
