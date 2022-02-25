Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala, February 24
Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University commemorated Group Captain Gurpreet Singh Cheema on his second death anniversary here today. Captain Cheema, who was imparting training to the cadets of NCC 3rd Air Squadron at Air Force Station, had died in a microlight aircraft crash on February 24, 2020. In his memory, the students observed a two minute silence.
NCC Cadet Jatin also briefed the morning session on Captain Cheema’s achievements to pay him homage. Group captain Rajesh Sharma asked the students to take inspiration from him. He flew eight different aircrafts in his illustrious career, including MiG-21, AVRO, AN-32, Kiran, HPT-32, Virus, Microlite and Cinberia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...