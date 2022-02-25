Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University commemorated Group Captain Gurpreet Singh Cheema on his second death anniversary here today. Captain Cheema, who was imparting training to the cadets of NCC 3rd Air Squadron at Air Force Station, had died in a microlight aircraft crash on February 24, 2020. In his memory, the students observed a two minute silence.

NCC Cadet Jatin also briefed the morning session on Captain Cheema’s achievements to pay him homage. Group captain Rajesh Sharma asked the students to take inspiration from him. He flew eight different aircrafts in his illustrious career, including MiG-21, AVRO, AN-32, Kiran, HPT-32, Virus, Microlite and Cinberia.