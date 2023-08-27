Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

Information Technology Cell and the Department of Computer Science, Multani Mal Modi College, in collaboration with the Umang Welfare Foundation, today organised a seminar on cyber security awareness to equip the students with informational tools to understand the cyberspace and the various threats to privacy, personal information and data.

The main speaker at the seminar was Anurag Acharya, Cyber Head.

College Principal Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the speaker. He said the understanding of cyber threats helped to inculcate a sense of proactive responsibility and automatically developed a security mechanism against cyber threats. He also advised the students to remain vigilant and responsible in using social media and digital platforms.

Acharya, while speaking on the issues of cyber security, demonstrated how hacking, phishing attacks and online frauds were main security risks in cyber space. Discussing the protective software, security checks and methods for protection of personal and professional data, he motivated the students to follow the fundamental principles of cyber security that are govern, protect, detect and respond.

Dr Ajit Kumar, Controller of examination and Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, discussed in detail various types of methods to prevent cyber attacks.