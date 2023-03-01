Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

The body of Navjot Singh, an engineering student at University College of Engineering (UCoE), Punjabi University, who died on the campus after being stabbed on Monday, was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Government Rajindra Hospital on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against six persons, three of whom are yet to be identified. Those arrested include Sanjot Singh, Mohit and Harvinder.

Students and faculty members held a protest on the campus and raised questions in regard to the law and order situation at the university.

The kin of the deceased, along with other villagers, who reached Government Rajindra Hospital in the city, threatened to launch a protest if the suspects were not arrested soon.

The deceased’s father, Gamdoor Singh, said the suspects should be arrested at the earliest. “Or else, we will launch a protest and will also not cremate the body,” he said. He also raised questions on the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, students of the UCoE launched a protest on the campus and shut the department gates early this morning. No classes were held throughout the day. They were later joined by representatives of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

The students held a protest under the banner of Sanjha Vidyarthi Morcha and said the stabbing incident and death of the student was a result of lapse in the university security system.

University’s faculty members while releasing a press statement held the administration responsible for the lapses. Nishan Singh Deol, PUTA president, said, “The incident took place due to lapses on part of the university administration and security staff. This has harmed the academic environment on the campus. We strongly condemn it. The easy entry of outsiders to the university premises raises questions regarding the security system. The university should fix the responsibility of the persons concerned.”

Committee formed

Officials said the university had formed a committee to review the security provisions on the campus. The committee would submit a report regarding the same to the Vice-Chancellor. The members include chairman Satnam Singh Sandhu, Prof Umrao Singh, Minni Singh, Jasdeep Singh Tur and Mamta Sharma.

While talking to the agitators, VC Prof Arvind said, “We have formed a committee that will look into the security matters.”