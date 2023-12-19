Students stage dharna at varsity

Patiala, December 18

Atmosphere continues to be tense at Punjabi University as two factions of students are up in arms over the suspension and banning entry of 11 students in the campus. These students were allegedly involved in the attack on Prof Surjit Singh.

A faction of students, supported by teachers running the campaign, “Punjabi University Patiala Morcha against violence in the campus”, welcomed the move.

However, the other faction, under the banner of “Jashanpreet Kaur Insaaf Morcha”, staged a dharna at the entrance in protest against the university and to press for a review of the decision to suspend the students.

Most of the students were not given an opportunity to present their case before the inquiry committee, they alleged. This faction had asked the authorities to revoke the suspension of the students by December 15 or they would start an agitation from December 18.

