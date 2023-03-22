Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

Students of Punjabi University blocked the passage of Budhlada MLA Budh Ram during his visit to the university campus here today.

The students and employees at the university have also threatened to lead a protest march to the residence of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala on Thursday.

They have been holding a protest at the campus gates for over a week now, demanding a written assurance of government grant for the university, along with a waiver of its Rs 150 crore bank loan.

The students said they were at the gates of the university when the MLA passed by.

“We wanted that he at least listened to our grievances but his vehicle did not stop. The students then reached the back gate of the university before he managed to leave. This prompted him to stop his vehicle and listen to our concerns,” one of the students said.

The protesting students said they repeated their demands before the MLA.

“He assured us that he will personally meet the Chief Minister and raise our concerns with him and the Finance Minister,” said another student.

The activists said they would also hold protests in villages in case the state government fails to provide a written assurance of a grant of Rs 30 crore per month for the institute and does not waive the university's loan of Rs 150 crore.