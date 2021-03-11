Patiala: Students take oath at Yadavindra Public School investiture

Patiala, April 27
Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, held an investiture for the academic session 2022-23 in the school’s auditorium. The event held to felicitate the new torch- bearers among the students and to inculcate a sense of leadership and responsibility in them. A new prefectorial body was appointed in this ceremony.
The event commenced with a graceful parade by the prefects on to the stage. Maj Gen Sanjiv Varma, (Retd), Director YPS,Patiala conferred the newly-elected prefects with badges, responsibilities and extended a supporting hand to the students’ council for smooth running of the school.
An oath taking ceremony was administered by the director where the prefects pledged to bestow their duties towards the school affairs and shoulder their responsibilities with best of their abilities. The prefectorial body of session 2022-23 consists of head boy Sarvagya Dev Thapliyal, head girl Hinam Walia, deputy head boy Manraj Singh and deputy head girl Eekisha Ahluwalia. The captains for house, sports and extra-curricular activities were also appointed in the 25-member team of prefects.
