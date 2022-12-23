Students take part in international conference

Patiala: Thirteen students of the Department of Biotechnology, Khalsa College, participated in the International Conference on Recent Trends in Life Sciences and Biotechnology organised by the International Association of Zoologists and Siddhi Artha Group of Education in collaboration with Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, Ambala. They participated in the event through virtual mode. Around 65 different institutions and 190 young scientists from across the country participated in the event. Sushamjot Kaur of BSc I (Honours), Biotechnology, won silver medal in the e-poster presentation.
