Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Owners of coaching centres write to Patiala DC

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 4

University and college students, schoolteachers and coaching institute owners have demanded opening of educational institutions in the district.

While the coaching institute owners have already submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, university students and schoolteachers, along with farmers, have decided to participate in protests over the demand.

The coaching institute owners said they had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office last month.

“We visited the DC office today, but he was not available. We have sent him an email requesting that the institutions should now be allowed to open,” the coaching institute owners said.

They said, “All businesses are allowed to open except educational institutions and coaching centres. Even amusement parks, gyms and bars have been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. Indoor gatherings of 500 persons and outdoor of 1,000 individuals have been allowed. There is no restriction on the opening of weekly markets while the coaching institutes are being kept shut.”

They pointed out that district magistrates in other districts had already allowed opening of coaching institutes with certain restrictions and the same should be done in Patiala. They said, “Nearly 50 per cent institutions have shut down, while the remaining ones are struggling.”

Government schoolteachers today burnt the government orders of keeping educational institutions shut. They said students were deliberately being kept out of school, which was leading to privatisation as they were forced to study from sources available online. They said, “We, along with farmers, will hold a protest on February 7 in the district. The government is keeping educational institutions shut but is allowing gatherings in political and social functions, rallies and at restaurants and other places.”

Students of colleges and universities, who have been raising the same demand for long, have started an online survey to gather a response from people. They said, “We want schools, colleges and universities to be opened at the earliest.” They said they were going to villages across the state and exhorting people to raise the same demand.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans was not available for comment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

10
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Punjabi poetry book released