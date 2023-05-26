Students told to conserve environment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club of Mata Sahib Kaur Khalsa Girls College of Education Dhamo Majra, which is being run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, today organised an extension talk on the college campus on the topic, “Single Use Plastic (SUP): A threat to Environment and Life”.

College principal Dr Harmeet Kaur Anand talked about the different types of pollution. She inspired the students to conserve the environment by giving references from the Gurbani.

Dr Rajeev Sharma, Associate Professor at Multani Mal Modi College, was the speaker for the programme. In his address, he said people were using plastic indiscriminately and its use was causing havoc for the generations to come. He further delineated the ways by which one can reduce the use of plastic in the day-to-day life.