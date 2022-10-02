Students visit Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, here went on a two-day educational tour to Ferozepur and Amritsar. En route to Ferozepur, students visited the gurdwara at Mastuana Sahib and a war museum at Ghal Khurd. They also witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony at Ferozepur border. In Amritsar, they visited the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Baba Bakala.