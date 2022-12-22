STUTI programme concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala: A seven-day Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI), organised by the Department of Physics, Punjabi University, in collaboration with Amity University concluded successfully on Wednesday. Prof RK Kohli, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Punjab, and Prof Philippe Schmitt-Kopplin, Director of Research at Helmholtz Centre Munich, Germany, were the chief guests at the valedictory function. TNS

Interactive session held

Nabha: An interactive session on the theme of “Everyday Motivation” was organised by School of Commerce and Management. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Chief Librarian, MM Central State Library, Patiala, was the guest speaker on the occasion. She said motivation is extremely important as it helps you solve problems, change old habits and cope up with challenges.