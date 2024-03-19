Subhash Sood likely to join AAP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 18

Former district Congress committee president Subhash Sood, who recently resigned from the party, is likely to join AAP. While talking to The Tribune, Sood confirmed the development and said he was impressed with the working of the Chief Minister and the public-oriented schemes initiated by the CM, particularly 300 units of free electricity, sea change in education and health sector, which are benefitting the middle-class section of society.

