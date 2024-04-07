Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

The district administration has directed residents to submit details and verify the identities of their paying guests (PGs), tenants and servants. The directions have been issued in order to ensure a proper law and order situation in the district in the wake of crimes committed by outsiders.

Additional District Magistrate Kanchan said the residents were supposed to submit records of their tenants, PGs and servants to the Police Department. The orders will remain in force till June 5.

She said, “Many people from Chandigarh and Haryana come to Patiala for work and study purposes. Some of these people commit crimes and return to their places, which makes it difficult for the police and the administration to find and nab them. Since the city residents do not submit the details of their tenants, PGs and servants to the police, it worsens the problem and threatens the law and order situation.” The orders have been issued for the residents of the city, municipalities, nagar panchayats and villages in the district.

