Sufi singer releases song by university professor

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 22
Renowned Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal today released a new song, ‘Eid Meri’, by Ajay Pal Singh Azeez, a professor of Religious Studies at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University. Congratulating Azeez, who had also penned the song, Grewal remarked, “The people of Punjab should show such songs more love. Sufi music reflects the rich heritage of Punjab.”
Azeez said that the song is up on YouTube. It may be recalled that Azeez’s previous song, ‘Ardaas’ — which was released in London — was also met with an overwhelming response from the audience.
