Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Patiala, October 27
School teachers associated with the Democratic Teachers’ Front held a protest along with 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian Front members here, today, demanding justice for front member Balwinder Kaur, who had recently died by suicide. The teachers burned an effigy of the Education Minister.
The teachers said all the previous state governments were responsible for not carrying out recruitment drives. One of the teachers said, “The Aam Aadmi Party-led state government is also on the same path and has failed to carry out recruitments.”
The teachers said that the the administration should register an FIR against all those who's names are mentioned in the suicide not. They demanded an inquiry to be carried out by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
They also demanded that the education minister, Harjot Bains, resign so that he is not able to influence the probe.
