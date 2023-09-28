'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 27

High drama was witnessed at a camp-cum-exhibition of the Agriculture Department in Nabha on Wednesday with MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann showing resentment over no mention of his name in invitation cards.

The invitation cards mentioned the names of Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra as chief guest and Jassi Sohian Wala, Chairman, District Planning Board, as special guest. The two sat on the stage. MLA Mann turned up at the camp, but sat among visitors off the stage.

Officials requested the MLA to share the stage with other dignitaries, but he refused. Even Jouramajra failed to convince him. The MLA even collected the memento while standing away from the stage.

Sources said Gurdev Singh had, in a TV interview recently, projected himself for the post of Deputy CM. Later, Jassi Sohian Wala was given the charge of works in the constituency. Party insiders say the MLA has been sidelined since then. The legislator was not available for a comment.

