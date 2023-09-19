Supply of piped cooking gas commences in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 18

Torrent Gas, which has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to provide compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the city, SAS Nagar, Sangrur, and Malerkotla, has commenced the gas supply to customers here.

Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister, New and Renewable Energy, and Dr Balbir Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister, announced the commencement of 101 piped gas connections in the city today.

Arora said, “The convenience of piped natural gas is now available to citizens here. It takes away the need to book cylinders in advance and do the heavy lifting.”

He added, “Torrent Gas has already laid pipelines in Rajpura to provide domestic gas connections, and more than 3250 customers are enjoying the benefits of uninterrupted gas supply.”

Dr Balbir Singh encouraged the residents of Patiala to adopt PNG instead of LPG cylinders for safety, convenience, and economy.

Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, Torrent Gas, said, “Torrent Gas is committed to providing clean energy to the people of Punjab, and towards this, it has already made an investment of approximately Rs 300 crores. Piped natural gas offers convenience to a modern household by supplying uninterrupted cooking gas.”

