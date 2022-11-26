Surprise checks to ensure punctuality, says MC chief

Patiala, November 25
Months after the state government ordered to enforce punctuality of staff at government offices for public convenience, employees at the Municipal Corporation are back to their previous approach of reaching late. Though the duty begins at 9 am, some officials reach the office at 10 am.
“The offices are supposed to start functioning at 9 am. The employees should be present at the given hour, but we are left waiting for them,” a visitor said. Another visitor said, “The officers take long lunch breaks, but fail to be available at the office during working hours.”
When contacted, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditya Uppal said, “We will enforce punctuality among the employees. We will also conduct surprise checks to make sure the officials reach office on time.”
