Survey for delimitation of wards over

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 12

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will submit its survey report for delimitation of wards by Thursday. MC officials today said their survey as per the directions of the state government had been completed and the report would be submitted within two days.

The MC has been carrying out the survey for delimitation of wards after it received the orders in June. It had appointed over 200 individuals, including Junior Engineers, inspectors of various wings, SDOs and others for the task.

The office had earlier conducted a survey but found itself falling short of the total population. Thereafter, re-verification of the data was ordered.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today said, “We have come to completion of the survey. The details will be submitted to the state government for further creation of wards in a few days.”