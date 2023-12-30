Suspension of two professors revoked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

Merely two days before retirement, Punjabi University, Patiala, has revoked the suspension of two of its professors.

As per the letter issued by the university, the suspension of Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill of Management Studies and Dr Satnam Singh Sandhu from the Centre of Distance and Online Education, who were due to retire on December 31, has been revoked.

Dr Pushpinder, was facing suspension for voicing concerns over the functioning of the university, besides, he was also being investigated for availing permanent residency (PR) of Canada without informing the university about it.

Pushpinder had agreed to cooperate with the inquiry, following which Vice-Chancellor Arvind referred the case to the syndicate for approval and revoked the suspension. The letter further reads that further action will be taken after the receiving the report of the inquiry.

While Satnam was suspended from the position of head of the department for failing to submit the annual registration fee to Distance Education Bureau (DEB) on time due to which the university could not admit new students in distance education courses.

