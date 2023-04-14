SVAMITVA scheme boon for residents seeking legal land ownership: Director

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 13

With a view to resolving property-related disputes in the rural areas falling under the laal lakeer (abadi deh land), the “Mera ghar mere naam” (SVAMITVA) scheme would prove to be a boon for the residents to obtain legal ownership of their properties. This was stated by Keshav Hingonia, Special Secretary Revenue-cum-Mission Director, SVAMITVA Scheme, Punjab.

Chairing a review meeting with district officials and revenue staff here today, Hingonia said the Punjab Government had initiated several programmes to digitally empower the people of rural areas across the state. Through the “Mera ghar mere naam” scheme, property cards are being issued to provide proper ownership evidence of houses and plots falling under the abadi deh area.

Hingonia said, “The aim of the scheme is to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their properties for economic purposes. As many as 903 villages had been notified under the laal lakeer in the district.”

“Before preparing legal titles, mapping would be done through use of drones. The maps of these drone mapped villages would be obtained and displayed on large flex boards at common areas of the villages so that people can submit their objections regarding the errors in the maps within 90 days,” he said. “After verification, their names for final approval would be sent to the Survey of India.”

Hingonia said in the initial stage, Patiala had conducted drone flying over 121 villages. The rest of the villages would be covered by the drone survey shortly to complete the set procedure, he added. He asked revenue officials to verify the pending musavis (mapping) to complete the process in time.

Hingonia further said the implementation of the scheme should be accelerated so that people can take maximum advantage of it as it will help in streamlining planning and revenue collection in rural areas and ensuring clarity on property rights. “This will also help in resolving property-related disputes. Under the scheme, the owner will be legally entitled to the property falling under the abadi deh area,” he added.

The main objective of the “Mera ghar mere naam” scheme is to facilitate monetisation of properties of the citizens of rural areas by enabling them to use their property as an asset by taking loans and other financial benefits.

Assistant Commissioner (UT) Dr Akshita Gupta, SDMs Kirpal Vir Singh, Tarsem Kumar, Dr Sanjiv Kumar, DRO Navdeep Singh and DDPO Amandeep Kaur were among those present in the meeting.