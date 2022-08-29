Swine flu, African swine fever not linked: Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

Putting an end to rumours, the Health Department clarified that African swine fever, which had killed over 300 pigs in the district, has no causative link to the rising cases of swine flu in Patiala.

Health officials said African swine fever disease was found in pigs and spread only among pigs. As the disease couldn’t spread from pigs to humans, there was no need for people to panic, they said.

District Epidemiologist Divjot Singh said, “There is no scientific evidence to prove any linkage between the two diseases.”

Notably, two persons have died over the past few days due to swine flu.