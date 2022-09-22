Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

The district today reported third swine flu death of the season. A 46-year-old woman, a resident of Samana town of the district, succumbed to the highly contagious flu at Government Rajindra Hospital.

The flu has proved fatal for three of the total nine cases reported this season.

According to the Health Department, the woman was found positive for the flu on September 14 and was under treatment at a private hospital. After her health deteriorated, she was shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital a few days ago.

Health officials claimed that the deceased, along with the flu, had other medical conditions as she was asthmatic, diabetic and hypertensive.

District epidemiologist Divjot Singh said, “As of now, there are two swine flu patients admitted to the hospital and both of them are on ventilator support.”

Health officials said swine flu wards and corners had already been set up at various subdivisional government and district hospitals.

Notably, H1N1 influenza is a viral infection with symptoms like cold, fever, sore throat, body ache and headache. In severe cases, it leads to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. However, it was not as contagious as Covid, said the experts.

Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “We are closely monitoring the situation. People, who are having swine flu symptoms, should immediately report to the nearest health centre. To avoid the spread of the flu, people should wear masks and wash their hands regularly.”