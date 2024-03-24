Symposium on martyrs at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 23

A symposium dedicated to the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev Singh was organised by Khalsa College. The event was held online on the theme of ‘Philosophy in Martyr Bhagat Singh’s Life’.

The keynote speaker for the event, Sarbjot Singh, spoke about the life and ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said Bhagat Singh became a symbol of revolution in India when he was 24. “His family background, revolutionary thinking, and intellectual study were the reasons behind his influence,” he said. To pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the theatre department of the college staged a play, ‘Chippan Ton Pehlan’.

