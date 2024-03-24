Symposium on martyrs at Khalsa College

Patiala, March 23
A symposium dedicated to the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev Singh was organised by Khalsa College. The event was held online on the theme of ‘Philosophy in Martyr Bhagat Singh’s Life’.
The keynote speaker for the event, Sarbjot Singh, spoke about the life and ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said Bhagat Singh became a symbol of revolution in India when he was 24. “His family background, revolutionary thinking, and intellectual study were the reasons behind his influence,” he said. To pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the theatre department of the college staged a play, ‘Chippan Ton Pehlan’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted