Take back undemocratic order: Rural Doctors Association

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

Reacting sharply to the Education department orders of disciplinary action against teachers for participating in a protest outside the residence of the education minister, the rural government doctors have demanded a roll-back of the undemocratic order.

State president of Rural Medical Services Association Punjab, Dr Aslam Parvez, has demanded the direct intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting teachers, he said that the right to protest by the unions can't be curtailed by the new regime - that seems to be more bureaucratic centered than people-centric.

He advised that pro-people policies can only be made with active participation of various employee unions. The grassroots workers, doctors and teachers have played an important role in uplifting the public health sector and education system but the new government was trying to malign the image of doctors and teachers to divert attention of people of Punjab, said Parvez, who is also additional secretary of All India Federation of Government Doctors Association.

The rural doctors alleged that the incumbent government is against the peaceful protest rights of farmers, doctors and teachers.

He called upon all employee unions of the State to call urgent meeting to discuss various issues so that Punjab should not be made a bureaucratic and police state.