Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Patiala: In order to promote and display his love for mother tongue, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma has displayed his name plate over the right pocket in ‘Punjabi’. “It is a small gesture towards my mother tongue. We should take pride in our native language,” said Varun. After the SSP took the lead, many other police personnel have started using name plates in Punjabi.
