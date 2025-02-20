DT
PT
Home / Patiala / Talk held on faculty induction significance

Talk held on faculty induction significance

The Research and Development Cell of Jagat Guru Nanak Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) organised a discussion forum session titled "Guru Dakshta: Significance of Faculty Induction Programme" today in the Academic Block. During the talk, Navleen Multani, Dean Research,...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:24 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
The Research and Development Cell of Jagat Guru Nanak Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) organised a discussion forum session titled “Guru Dakshta: Significance of Faculty Induction Programme” today in the Academic Block.

During the talk, Navleen Multani, Dean Research, emphasised the importance of discussions in enhancing understanding.

“Conversations, dialogues and discussions are conducive for enhancing understanding and competence of a community,” she said.

Faculty members, Shefali Bedi, Vinod Kumar, and Balpreet Singh, who recently attended Induction Programmes at Panjab University, GNDU Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala, delivered invited talks.

