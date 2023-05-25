Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

A faculty discourse on “quality in legal research” was conducted by Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) here today. The speaker for the event was professor Stéphane Mechoulan, faculty of management, Dalhousie University, Canada.

He visited the university with the support of Shastri-Indo-Canadian Institute, a bi-national organisation that aims at promoting the academic relations between India and Canada. Professor Stéphane emphasised on improving the quality in legal research to ensure that legal decisions were based on sound evidence. He stressed on the vitality of data analysis in legal research.

He said, “The data can be collected from a variety of sources, including case laws, statutes, regulations and administrative records. The data analysis would help the researchers in identifying the patterns and trends in legal issues, as well as to make predictions about future outcomes.” He further discussed his projects that focused on the intersection of law and society, particularly on how legal decisions affect marginalised communities. Prof Naresh Kumar Vats of the RGNUL and faculty members of the varsity were present during the session.