Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 24

The Tangri river has again reached the danger level and started overflowing into the fields of the villages alongside it in Sanour sub-division. Officials of the district administration said they had put the villages on alert and increased surveillance. However, there is no reason to panic, they added.

The officials said the villages adjacent to the river were already on alert. “At present, the water level has reached the danger mark and waster started flowing into the fields of the nearby villages, including Rohad Jagir, Dudhan Gujran and Laila Jagir,” said an official.

The river originates from the Morni hills in Panchkula district. It enters Punjab from Lalru and the district from Sanour adjacent to Molgarh village. It merges into the Markanda river adjacent to Sadakpur Vira village.

The officials said the increase in the river level was due to the heavy rain. Officials of the Drainage Department said the water was far from the village area.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “Villages are already on alert. The water level is expected to recede in a few hours. There is no reason to panic.”