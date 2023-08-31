Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

A head teacher of Government School, Daana Mandi in Patiala wears the same uniform as her students once a week on Monday to inculcate the same habit among the pupils.

Inderjeet Kaur, the head teacher, who holds a doctorate (PhD) degree in social sciences from Panjab University, Chandigarh, said the government school provides education to underprivileged children, many of whom come from families with limited education and resources. “A number of students from the school used to enter the school without proper dress or a sense of discipline. The first step towards learning is discipline and a sense of identity. These children needed to feel a sense of belongingness and unity. Therefore, I started wearing the school uniform once a week so that they too make it a habit to come to the school in uniform,” she said.

The teacher added, “When students asked me why I was wearing the uniform, I told them that we are a team, and a team wears the same colours to demonstrate its strength.”

She said students started sharing their thoughts and ideas more openly since the day she began wearing the uniform.

