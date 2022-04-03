Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

Voicing concern of students, government school teachers have requested the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Chairman to waive off fees for board results certificates. Teachers under the banner of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) said the PSEB has asked children to pay Rs 800 to get a hard copy of the board results. The pass out of Classes X and XII exams during the pandemic are the ones who have to deposit these fees. Given the socio-economic condition of students the PSEB should immediately do away with fees, teachers demand. They claimed as majority of the government school students were from humble backgrounds, therefore, it was wrong for the PSEB to charge hefty fees from the students.

The Punjab School Education Board should reconsider its decision to charge Rs 800 from students at least for those who had been promoted without conducting any examination. Attinder Ghagga, president, DTF, Patiala

Attinder Ghagga, president, DTF, Patiala, said, “The PSEB should reconsider its decision to charge Rs 800 from students at least for those who had been promoted without conducting any examination.” In the face of Covid-19 the students were passed on the basis of previous assessments.

Ghagga said the board had taken examination fees from students, however, no examinations were held over the past two academic sessions. “The PSEB should adjust examination fees to issue result certificates to the students. We have already met PSEB chairman and submitted a memorandum to him.”

The association also apprised the PSEB chairman regarding the problems faced by the students. It claimed that some colleges were not accepting DigiLocker printouts of board examination certificates. Colleges have been asking students for a duly signed and attested certificate of the PSEB as a documentary proof, they informed the chairman.