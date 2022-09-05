Teacher’s Day: 8 from district to be feted today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

As many as eight school teachers from Patiala will be conferred state award, young teacher award and administrative award during a ceremony to be held in Anandpur Sahib on Teacher's Day tomorrow. The list of awardees, includes JiwanJot Singh, Sukhveer Singh, Rajwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Amandeep Kaur and Harpreet Kaur, who will be conferred with the state award and Sandeep Nagar and Prithi Singh, who will be conferred with the administrative award.

Jiwan Jot Singh of Government High School, Sehajpur Kalan, block Samana, who joined as a teacher in December 2011, said he worked for the development of a science lab, a badminton court, and a library in school at Kapurthala.

Sukhveer Singh of Government Co-ed Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Passi Road, Patiala, who joined teaching profession in 2010, said he worked on the infrastructure development and building beautification of his school.

Rajwant Singh, a teacher at Government Elementary Multipurpose Smart School, Patiala, who got teacher’s job in 2008, said, “I joined as state resource person for Punjabi primary during Padho Punjab project of the state government in 2017. I, along with the state government’s team, worked on Punjab school board books.”

Gurmeet Singh, a teacher at Government Primary school, Kansuha Kalan, started teaching at a government school in 2002. He worked on development and beautification of schools at Lot, Dhanori and Lachkani villages. Gurmeet said he was instrumental in making sports kits available for school students, besides providing invertors, water coolers, tricycles and other equipment for schools with the help of the public funds.

Amandeep Kaur, a teacher at Government Primary School, Tripuri, said she joined teaching in 2008. Amandeep said she prepared a research report on improvement in English reading skills for Class V students, which was recognised by Regional institute of Education, (RIE), Ajmer.

Sandeep Nagar, who will be given an administrative award, works as Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Nabha (DIET). Sandeep said he had been principal of various schools since 2009. He was also deployed as Deputy State Project Director, Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

Prithi Singh, Block Primary Education Officer, Patiala, joined school teaching profession in 2002. Prithi said he worked on completing academic work for students during the lockdown period. “We worked on enrolment of students in schools and managed preparation of e-content for them apart from doing other activities.”

Harpreet Kaur, teacher from Government Primary School, Shambhu Kalan, will also be felicitated during the ceremony.