Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with fervour at various schools in the city today.

Blossoms Senior Secondary School organised a function to mark the day wherein students from various classes participated in different inter-house competitions, including face painting, jewellery making, mehandi and card making.

Students painted the launching of Chandrayaan-III and the logo of G-20 meet in rangoli and face-painting competitions.

Meanwhile, students of Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University also celebrated the day.

Students Parmeet Kaur, Mehakpreet Kaur, Jotsroop Kaur, Anikait Karkra, Shahbaz Singh and Harshit presented poems, songs and speeches dedicated to teachers in the school morning assembly. Saloni of class 9 threw light on the life and achievements of Dr S Radhakrishnan, the second President of India.

The students also cut cakes with their teachers in their respective classes.

The District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, celebrated the day in schools of the district. The office held programmes, including drawing competition, chart-making contest, quiz and declamation contest.

Manni Arora, Secretary, DLSA, said the administration apprised the students about the importance of Teachers’ Day. One of such events was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, Patiala. Drawing and chart-making competitions were conducted at the school on the occasion.

Arora highlighted the importance of Teachers’ Day and added that it marked the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishanan, who was born on September 5, 1888. “We also informed the students about the main provisions of the POCSO Act, free legal services, the benefits of Lok Adalats and about the upcoming National Lok Adalat to be held on September 9.”