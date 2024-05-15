Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala

Patiala, May 14
Members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) today staged a protest near the Education Department building against the alleged failure of the state government to address their long-standing demands.
Their grievances include the termination of services of Narender Bhandari and Ravinder Kamboj. Both teachers have not been reinstated despite the court orders, stated the DTF in a statement released today.
The front has also raised concerns over computer science teacher not being given adequate compensation. The teachers are also peeved at the government’s failure to fulfil its promises such as the implementation of education policies and addressing systemic issues, including privatisation. The protesters also burnt an effigy of Education Minister Harjot Bains.
