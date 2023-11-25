Techno-cultural fest gets underway at TIET

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) kicked off the 45th edition of its annual techno-cultural festival, Saturnalia, here today. The three-day event offers a blend of technology, culture, business and social responsibility under the theme “Pioneering Pathways.”

Deputy Director, Professor Ajay Batish; Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Inderveer Chana; and Registrar, Dr Gurbinder Singh, inaugurated the event. Batish shed light on Saturnalia’s achievements so far, including the success of the official app. The Saturnalia app is ranked above some of the top educational apps available in the online market. Post-inauguration, the event introduced the gathering to an alumnus of the institute, Manish Gupta. Gupta is a scientist at ISRO and has played pivotal roles in missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1.

The cultural segment of the event unfolded with a series of performances, including a band performance, a traditional luddi dance and a dynamic hip-hop act. The first day of the event ended with the announcement of “Pro Night,” which is set to feature singer Mohit Chauhan.