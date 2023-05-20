Technology lab inaugurated at school in Amloh

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 19

MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Warring today inaugurated a state-of-the-art technology (STEM) lab at Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Amloh. These are to train the students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The MLA said the labs will be instrumental for revolutionary changes in the field of education. He said government schools were being converted to schools of eminence, where the students will be imparted education in modern methods and prepared for competitive exams.