Teej celebrated at Mohindra College

Patiala, August 23
The festival of Teej was celebrated with enthusiasm at Government Mohindra College here.
The chief guest, Dr Harvinder Kaur, Dean, Students Welfare, Punjabi University, was welcomed by Principal Amarjit Singh, staff and students.
To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, “phulkaris”, “chhaj”, “chatis”, “madhanis”, colourful kites and swings were used in the celebrations. Various competitions were also organised. Students danced to the beats of dhol and “boliyaan”.
Students took part in various cultural activities such as group dance, folk songs, giddha and street play. Dr Harvinder Kaur congratulated everyone on the well-conceived celebrations and extended her best wishes to all.
The Principal sensitised students and the gathering to Punjabi culture.
Manveer Kaur bagged first prize and Deeksha Ralhan secured second position in the “mehndi” competition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...