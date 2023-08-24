Teej celebrated at Mohindra College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

The festival of Teej was celebrated with enthusiasm at Government Mohindra College here.

The chief guest, Dr Harvinder Kaur, Dean, Students Welfare, Punjabi University, was welcomed by Principal Amarjit Singh, staff and students.

To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, “phulkaris”, “chhaj”, “chatis”, “madhanis”, colourful kites and swings were used in the celebrations. Various competitions were also organised. Students danced to the beats of dhol and “boliyaan”.

Students took part in various cultural activities such as group dance, folk songs, giddha and street play. Dr Harvinder Kaur congratulated everyone on the well-conceived celebrations and extended her best wishes to all.

The Principal sensitised students and the gathering to Punjabi culture.

Manveer Kaur bagged first prize and Deeksha Ralhan secured second position in the “mehndi” competition.

#Punjabi University Patiala