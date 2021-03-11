Teenager murdered by friend in Patiala’s Nabha

Patiala, May 27
In a shocking incident, a 18-year-old youngster, in Nabha town of Patiala, has allegedly been murdered by his own friend. The deceased was identified as Kundi Ram. Both - accused and deceased - were reportedly addicted to drugs. The police said that they had already arrested the accused, who has been identified as Daljeet Singh – who is 17 years old.
Rajesh Chhibber, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nabha, said that they had recovered the body of the deceased on Friday and started the investigation. DSP Nabha claimed the deceased belonged to the family of a labourer. Police said that the accused was insisting that his friend died of drug overdose at his house in Kartarpur Mohalla in Nabha town.
The accused first tried to burn the dead body but after failing to dispose it off entirely, he buried the partially burnt corpse into an empty plot adjacent to his residence.
Meanwhile, residents of the area – where the murder took place – claimed that there were a lot of drug addicts in the area.
