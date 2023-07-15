Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 15

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly washed away in the Badi Nadi in Patiala on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ayub, a resident of Kabaddi bazaar in Patiala, officials said.

According to a family member, Ayub had gone to answer nature’s call by the Badi Nadi when the incident took place.

“Ayub had gone to answer nature's call by the side of the Badi Nadi when he was accidently washed away with the current. We have been trying to locate him but to no avail”, the family member said.

The family said they live near the Kabaddi bazaar adjacent to the Badi Nadi and do not have provisions for public toilets in the area.

#Kabaddi