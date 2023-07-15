Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Patiala, July 15
A 15-year-old boy was reportedly washed away in the Badi Nadi in Patiala on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Ayub, a resident of Kabaddi bazaar in Patiala, officials said.
According to a family member, Ayub had gone to answer nature’s call by the Badi Nadi when the incident took place.
“Ayub had gone to answer nature's call by the side of the Badi Nadi when he was accidently washed away with the current. We have been trying to locate him but to no avail”, the family member said.
The family said they live near the Kabaddi bazaar adjacent to the Badi Nadi and do not have provisions for public toilets in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...
Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu
500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the sta...