Temple’s body submits memorandum

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 15

A delegation of the management committee at SarvHitkari Vidya Mandir Sirhind today presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner to take action against the persons who misbehaved with the principal and children of SarvHitkari Vidya Mandir in Rampura Phul. The memorandum is to be forwarded to the Chief Minister to take action in this matter.

In a joint statement, Jagdish Verma and Dr Hitender Suri said that Vidya Bharati runs more than 13,000 schools across the country. All the schools bear the name of SarvHitkari Vidya Mandir. They added that more than 50 thousand students of every religion study in these schools. They said because of the incident at the school in Rampura Phul there is an atmosphere of fear in other schools as well. They demand investigated and stringent action taken against the persons responsible.

