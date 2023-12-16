Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, December 15

A tense atmosphere prevailed at Punjabi University here today, a day after 11 students allegedly involved in an attack on Prof Surjit Singh were suspended and their entry was banned on the campus.

A faction of students — which is supported by the teachers running a campaign, ‘Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) Morcha against violence in the campus’ — welcomed the move. However, another faction, under the “Jashanpreet Kaur Insaaf Morcha” banner, gathered outside the VC’s office to protest against the suspension.

The case Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on the night of September 13 at her house in Chauke village in Bathinda district. The death led to outrage among students and triggered protests on the campus.

Subsequently, the university removed the professor from the post of coordinator of the course. After receiving complaints against the professor for mentally harassing the girl, the university ordered a probe against him.

The leaders of the faction opposing the violence on campus said they held a nine-day chain hunger strike in November, following which the university authorities had agreed to set up a committee to probe the attack on Prof Surjit Singh. They added that the university has taken the right steps to deter those who resort to violence on campus.

On the other hand, students opposed to the suspension accused the VC and the probe committee of conducting the investigation in a biased manner. They said by suspending students, the university has dealt a psychological blow to them. Most of the students who were suspended were not given the opportunity to present their case before the inquiry committee, they alleged. This faction issued an ‘ultimatum’ to the authorities to revoke the suspension by December 15, failing which they would start an agitation.

